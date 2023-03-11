Confidence is key for Chris Wilder as his Watford reign starts with loss at QPR

Watford boss Chris Wilder admitted he has to restore confidence in his players after his reign started with a 1-0 defeat at QPR.

The loss in Wilder’s first match in charge left the Hornets 10th in the Sky Bet Championship table, with just one win in nine matches.

Tim Iroegbunam’s first-half strike gave Gareth Ainsworth his first win as Rangers manager and the west London side’s first victory in 14 matches.

The injury-hit hosts battled hard to finally end their dismal run, whereas Wilder got a first glimpse of the task facing him after replacing the sacked Slaven Bilic.

Wilder said: “There looks to be a little bit of fragility to our play and definitely a lack of confidence. It’s something we’ve got to get over pretty quickly.

“It’s a physical game and you are going to have to come to places like this and earn the right.

“I thought their desire for three points was a little bit bigger than ours. They (Watford) didn’t pull out of tackles, but really when it comes to the crunch they (QPR) won more duels, and games at every level are decided by that.

“We’ve got to take more risks, be more productive, and that’s something I’ve got to help the players with.”

It was certainly not the start Wilder wanted. Watford were so poor in the first half they were booed off by their fans at the half-time whistle.

They were better after the interval but struggled to create clear-cut chances as Rangers, who have been defensively poor this season, managed to keep them at bay for a rare clean sheet.

“It’s a disappointing afternoon for everybody. I don’t like losing games and I didn’t think we did enough right the way through,” said Wilder.

“We got in some decent positions but nothing came of it. We lacked composure and gave the ball away.

“You’ve got to be brave to receive the ball and then be good in possession. There were times we gave the ball away quite cheaply.”

Ainsworth believes QPR’s deserved victory is a sign of things to come.

They were beaten 3-1 in his first two matches in charge and their appalling slump had seen them drop to 20th in the table – they were top in October.

Ainsworth said: “It’s relief – and optimism as well. I think the fans have realised now what I want to bring here.

“I’m hoping everyone saw today what the commitment levels were of my boys. It was a real ‘QPR as one’ performance today and, going forward, that’s what I’m expecting.

“It’s a big win for me because I’ve been on about what I want to do here, and you’ve got to back it up with results.”

Ainsworth, a hugely popular figure at Loftus Road from his seven years there as a player, has been without key squad members, including playmakers Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

He had insisted that the team’s spirits had been lifted despite recent results and injury problems – and he was vindicated by exactly the high-tempo, relentless performance he wanted from his players.

“I’ve been coming in every day with the same energy and optimism, but that needs to be backed up by results,” he said.

“So this result is big because it relieves some worries about getting sucked into a battle at the bottom of the table – and we still need more points before we can say we’re out of that – and it just backs up my belief that you can change people’s energy and change culture.

“I’ve been harping on about this and the best thing is the buy-in I’ve had from the boys.

“I’m really proud of everyone for taking on the belief I’ve been trying to instil and we’ve seen a QPR performance at home that has been absent for a while.

“They’ve set the standard now and I won’t let them rest – they must continue that standard and we’ll win more games.”