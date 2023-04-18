Connor Evans pounces late to earn Stockport a draw at Carlisle
Promotion rivals Carlisle and Stockport played out a 2-2 draw that leaves both outside the League Two top three.
But County left it late to salvage a vital point through substitute Connor Evans after Paul Simpson’s hosts produced a stirring second-half fightback.
Jon Mellish cancelled out Myles Hippolyte’s 31st-minute opener for Dave Challinor’s side, eight minutes into the second period.
Tomas Holy kept Carlisle in the game with a fine save from Isaac Olaofe before Owen Moxon, whose corner was converted by Mellish, netted with a superb strike after 83 minutes.
The home cheers were still ringing round Brunton Park when Evans headed in his 86th-minute equaliser and with three games to play, the sides are locked on 72 points, four points outside the top three and only three points from eighth.
