Connor Goldson pleased with Rangers recovery after third straight victory

Connor Goldson hailed a winning week for Rangers as the perfect antidote to their Viaplay Cup final pain last month.

The Light Blues were left reeling after the 2-1 defeat by their Old Firm rivals Celtic at Hampden Park last month.

However, Michael Beale’s side bounced back with a 3-1 home cinch Premiership win against Kilmarnock last Saturday, a 4-1 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road in midweek and a 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Championship side Raith Rovers in Govan on Sunday.

Goldson, 30, who scored his third Gers goal of the season with a header to break the deadlock against Ian Murray’s side, told RangersTV: “It has been a good week.

“The week before was really disappointing and we had the challenge to bounce back from that and we know at this football club you are expected to win games of football, so it has been a good week.

“It hasn’t been easy, two home games and a trip to Easter Road, but we have managed to come out with three wins which is important.

“We are into a semi-final and we need to go and make that into the final and then win this competition.”

It was all a bit of a grind for the cup holders against a well-organised and resolute Raith side until Goldson powered in a header from a Borna Barisic corner just before the break to make it two goals in a week for the centre-back, as well as an own goal against Hibs.

Rovers defender Ryan Nolan sliced the ball into his own net in the 58th minute before Gers substitute Scott Arfield added a third with three minutes remaining following a trademark run into the box.

Goldson said: “That’s three in three now – just one in the wrong net.

“In games where it is hard to break down the opposition, it is important that that we have to be a threat from set-pieces.

“I wanted to score more goals this season so thankfully in the last week I have managed to get two.

“The goal came at an important time because in the first half we probably got a little bit impatient and we started to try to force a few things because the goal hadn’t come.

“So it was definitely important to get the first goal before half-time.”