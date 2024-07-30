Connor Goldson says goodbye to Rangers fans after completing Cyprus move

Connor Goldson has thanked Rangers for giving him the best period of his career after ending his six-year association with the Ibrox club to join Aris Limassol.

The 31-year-old defender has agreed a three-year deal with the Cypriot First Division side after being transferred for an undisclosed fee.

Goldson joined Gers from Brighton in 2018, when Steven Gerrard was in charge at Ibrox, and went on to make more than 300 appearances and chipped in with 23 goals.

The Englishman was an integral member of the 2020-21 Premiership title-winning squad and also won a Scottish Cup in 2022 and a League Cup last year while helping the team reach the 2022 Europa League final, where they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Goldson outlined the happiness he has had at Rangers while also acknowledging regret that he did not win more than three major trophies.

“Thank you Glasgow Rangers,” he wrote on Tuesday. “The time has come, it’s my time to get off the train and the ride that we have been on together for the past six years.

“What a six years it has been and what a pleasure it was to be a part of this amazing football club.

“We went through many highs and many lows together but throughout the journey I can promise you that I gave this club everything I had.

“I tried to lead by example every single day I walked into that building and strived to make the football club a better place than when I signed, it wasn’t perfect and neither was I but I can honestly sit here and look myself in the mirror and say I gave it my all and nobody cared more.

“From UFA away (Goldson’s first European match) and getting the club to a Europa League final, helping return the club back to Champions League football. The league title, both cups.

“Do I sit here and wish we had won more together, of course. But I also sit here grateful for the memories we shared together and it’s something that I don’t think will ever be able to be beaten.”

Goldson also thanked his managers and team-mates in a rare social media post.

He added: “I’m only back on social media to share this message with you as I haven’t been able to properly say goodbye.

“It hurts that this is the way it has to be as it’s never been my way, I never wanted to be liked for my posts on social media, and maybe being private and not speaking much with media detached me a little, but never for one moment think I didn’t appreciate the fan base and all the support you have given me in the last six years.

“All I wanted to be judged for was what I did on the pitch and nothing else.”

Rangers posted a two-minute clip of Goldson’s Ibrox highlights along with confirmation of his departure on Tuesday morning.

The experienced defender follows other senior players like John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Borna Barisic out of Ibrox this summer, with Todd Cantwell and James Tavernier also expected to depart as Philippe Clement sets about rebuilding his squad.