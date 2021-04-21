Connor Kirby joins Altrincham on loan
Harrogate midfielder Connor Kirby will spend the rest of the season on loan at Altrincham.
Kirby, 22, was Harrogate’s first summer signing after they won promotion to the English Football League for the first time last season.
“Connor Kirby has (on Wednesday) joined Altrincham on loan until the end of the season and will be available for the Robins’ final seven games of the season,” Harrogate said in a brief statement.
Kirby, who has made 22 appearances for Harrogate in all competitions this season, joined from Sheffield Wednesday in August after spending last season on loan at Macclesfield.
Altrincham are currently 17th in the National League table, 13 points clear of the relegation zone.
Harrogate are assured of a second season in Sky Bet League Two and sit 17th, 15 points above the bottom Two.