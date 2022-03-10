10 March 2022

Connor Wickham remains a doubt for MK Dons ahead of Wigan clash

By NewsChain Sport
10 March 2022

Connor Wickham is doubtful for MK Dons ahead of their clash with Wigan.

Despite the striker missing the midweek 3-1 win against Cheltenham with a slight knock, manager Liam Manning revealed the injury is “nothing major” and that Wickham will be back soon.

Wing-back Tennai Watson will also be checked after being substituted against the Robins.

Daniel Harvie is also suspended after receiving a straight red card against Rotherham.

James McClean will miss out again for Wigan as he continues to serve a suspension.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card against Fleetwood.

Glen Rea is also doubtful after coming off injured in the 1-0 win against Wimbledon last weekend.

Max Power could also be in contention and featured from the bench in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy loss despite suffering a hand injury against Wimbledon.

