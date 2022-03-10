Connor Wickham remains a doubt for MK Dons ahead of Wigan clash
Connor Wickham is doubtful for MK Dons ahead of their clash with Wigan.
Despite the striker missing the midweek 3-1 win against Cheltenham with a slight knock, manager Liam Manning revealed the injury is “nothing major” and that Wickham will be back soon.
Wing-back Tennai Watson will also be checked after being substituted against the Robins.
Daniel Harvie is also suspended after receiving a straight red card against Rotherham.
James McClean will miss out again for Wigan as he continues to serve a suspension.
The midfielder was shown a straight red card against Fleetwood.
Glen Rea is also doubtful after coming off injured in the 1-0 win against Wimbledon last weekend.
Max Power could also be in contention and featured from the bench in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy loss despite suffering a hand injury against Wimbledon.
