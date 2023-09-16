Conor Chaplin guides Ipswich to victory as Sheffield Wednesday remain winless

Conor Chaplin’s first-half goal was enough to give Ipswich a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday to keep up the pressure at the top of the table.

Ipswich sit third in the table after five victories from their six games, while the hosts are still searching for their first Sky Bet Championship victory of the season.

Jeff Hendrick, signed on a season-long loan from Newcastle, was handed his debut by Wednesday. Fellow loanee John Buckley was among the substitutes, while skipper Barry Bannan was missing from the matchday squad.

Wes Burns passed a late fitness test to take his place in the Ipswich line-up.

A good chance fell to Ipswich striker Freddie Ladapo early on. A quick break left the home defence exposed when Burns found Ladapo inside the area, but his shot was saved by Devis Vasquez.

Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz was forced to make a change just before the half-hour mark when Dominic Iorfa limped off and was replaced by Di’Shon Bernard.

Burns had an opportunity after driving into the area, but Vasquez came to his side’s rescue with a near-post save and Chaplin put his follow-up wide.

The only goal of the game came just before the interval when Leif Davis raced away down the left-hand side and pulled the ball back to Chaplin whose shot found its way through a packed area.

Home boss Xisco Munoz made two changes after the break with Ashley Fletcher and Buckley replacing Michael Smith and Lee Gregory.

Harry Clarke went close to extending Ipswich’s lead with a header from Nathan Broadhead’s corner, which forced a fine save from Vasquez.

There was a change for the visitors when George Hirst, son of former Wednesday star David Hirst, came on in place of Ladapo shortly after the hour mark.

Hirst threatened twice in quick succession, first when he was through on goal, forcing Vasquez to save and then seeing the keeper race out to clear the danger.

Vasquez made another save late on, keeping out Broadhead’s low shot as Ipswich pushed to make the scoreline more comfortable, but went on to claim the three points.

Wednesday supporters made their feelings clear at the final whistle, with boos ringing around Hillsborough.

Before kick-off, the words ‘Thank you’ and an image of owner Dejphon Chansiri on a banner inside the stadium were defaced, prior it to being removed. Chansiri stoked up controversy during the week when he aimed criticism at former manager Darren Moore.