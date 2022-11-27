Conor Chaplin scores twice as Ipswich cruise past Buxton in FA Cup
Conor Chaplin scored twice as Sky Bet League One side Ipswich reached the FA Cup third round with a 4-0 win over Buxton at Portman Road.
Town took early charge of the game against the Vanarama National League North team, with Chaplin having a couple of chances.
At the other end, Buxton captain Sean Newton’s shot was safely gathered by Town keeper Christian Walton.
Theo Richardson spilled a Chaplin 25-yard free-kick and Cameron Humphreys’ shot clipped the bar. However, Chaplin did put Town in front in the 34th minute when his rifled shot found the back of the net.
Four minutes later Gassan Ahadme bundled the ball home following a cross from Kyle Edwards.
Second-half substitute Tawanda Chirewa had Richardson scrambling across his goal-line to keep out a long-range effort and Ahadme’s header hit the foot of a post.
A header by Shaun Brisley went narrowly wide of the Ipswich goal before the hosts extended their lead in the 73rd minute through Chaplin’s cracking strike from the edge of the penalty area.
Kayden Jackson rounded off proceedings in the second minute of stoppage time when he robbed Newton and went on to score.
