Conor Grant fit to return for Plymouth

By NewsChain Sport
15:44pm, Thu 26 Aug 2021
Conor Grant is fit as Plymouth revert to a more familiar line-up against Fleetwood at Home Park.

Midfielder Grant sat out Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat at Swansea with a swollen ankle as boss Ryan Lowe made four changes for the Carabao Cup tie.

Goalkeeper Mike Cooper, defender Brendan Galloway and midfielder Jordan Houghton are all expected to return for the Sky Bet League One clash, but Danny Mayor misses a fifth successive game with a thigh problem.

Defender James Wilson serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Fleetwood have been dealt a blow with defender Brad Halliday likely to miss the rest of the season.

Halliday joined Fleetwood from Doncaster this summer only to suffer a disrupted pre-season after suffering from Covid-19.

The Cod Army have now confirmed the 26-year-old suffered a knee ligament injury in the closing minutes of last week’s defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Simon Grayson could name an unchanged side after a 3-2 win over Cheltenham secured Fleetwood’s first win of the season at the fifth attempt.

