Conor Hazard insists his best is yet to come for Celtic

Conor Hazard told Celtic fans they have yet to see the best of him after signing a new two-year deal which takes him up until at least the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, a product of the Parkhead club’s academy, made his first-team debut earlier this season in the 3-2 Europa League win over Lille.

Hazard then picked up his first medal when he saved two of Hearts’ spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out in the delayed 2020 Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park in December, following a 3-3 draw.

After seven appearances, the Northern Ireland international has lost his place in the side this year with Scott Bain taking over and Greece goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas also providing competition.

Hazard told Celtic TV his ambition was to “get more regular football” and added: “(You) haven’t seen the best of me yet. There is still a lot more to come.

“I know I am only 22 years of age and I have a lot to learn but I know I have the potential to get there.

“Just playing those seven games has given me a big boost to my confidence and I am going into training every day knowing that there is that opportunity to try get back in the team, perform and get a few wins.

“Obviously Woodsy (goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods) is working us hard so it should be a big two years to come.

“I was over the moon even just to make my debut. I got five games in the league and the Europa League and the cup final was unbelievable, something I will never forget.”

Hazard admits he owes Woods a lot.

He said: “There have been a lot of goalkeeping coaches I have worked with at the club over the years, (like) Colin Meldrum and then moving up to Woodsy.

“Training has been unbelievable, you learn something new every day and you strive to be better and better.

“There is great camaraderie, Woodsy brings that quite a bit as well. Everyone wants the best for each other.”