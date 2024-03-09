09 March 2024

Conor Masterson rescues late point as Gillingham move into play-off spots

Conor Masterson rescued a vital late point as Gillingham claimed a 1-1 League Two draw at home to Tranmere which propelled them into the play-off spots.

Masterson struck in the 84th minute, cancelling out Regan Hendry’s early volley for the visitors.

The game was played at a frantic pace but often lacked the quality to match, with Ashley Nadesan and Connor Jennings wasting early chances for both sides.

Hendry struck just five minutes in, controlling a poorly-cleared cross before firing a volley back across goal to give Tranmere the lead.

Rovers asserted themselves after the strike and could have strengthened their advantage further had Rob Apter applied a cooler finish after a surging forward run.

The Gills nearly punished Tranmere’s profligacy when Max Clark clipped the crossbar with his free-kick.

Gillingham grew into the game as the second half wore on and – with only seven minutes to go – Masterson placed a fierce header past Luke McGee.

Tim Dieng thought he had completed the turnaround for the home side but his added-time goal was ruled out for handball leaving Gillingham in seventh and Rovers 17th.

