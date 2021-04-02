Conor Sellars keeping feet on the ground after Bradford humble Forest Green

Joint manager Conor Sellars was reluctant to mention the play-offs after Bradford moved within three points of the top seven in Sky Bet League Two with a 4-1 win against Forest Green.

After going five games without a win, the Bantams claimed their second in a row and biggest of the season thanks to an Andy Cook brace and goals from Elliot Watt and Danny Rowe.

Jake Young grabbed the goal for Rovers, who have now gone four games without a win.

“We are aware of our position in the table but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, we just want to get as many points as we can at the end of the season,” said Sellars.

“We concentrate on performance and development to put ourselves in a good position, but we go to Stevenage on Monday. They are flying at the moment so we have got to be on top form again.

“This was a big result and we were delighted with the performance and the result. It is the first time we have scored so many goals in a game while Mark Trueman and myself have been in charge. It’s a nice feeling and makes you feel better. I thought we had the better chances.”

Watt gave Bradford a 1-0 half-time lead before two goals from Cook put them three up with 15 minutes to play.

Young pulled a goal back for Forest Green in the last minute of normal time before substitute Danny Rowe added Bradford’s fourth in stoppage-time.

Rovers manager Mark Cooper said: “The over-riding factor is that we have not scored from our chances. We have had to gamble and we conceded a horrendous second goal.

“We have to dust ourselves down and be ready for Monday.”

Cooper was critical of referee Anthony Backhouse, adding: “At 0-0 we had a clear penalty and then there was a karate kick that takes Kane Wilson’s head off – again a clear penalty and their first goal is a goal-kick not a corner.

“But I am not going to use that as an excuse. The scoreline gets the referee off the hook. It is not an acceptable performance from the referee, but that wasn’t the reason we lost.”