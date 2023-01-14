Conor Townsend completes West Brom comeback in thrilling win at Luton

West Bromwich Albion further showcased their promotion credentials as they hit back from two down to win 3-2 at Luton.

Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo had the hots in control early but Daryl Dike and Jayson Molumby squared things up before Conor Townsend’s winner.

The visitors made a bright start in front of a sold-out Kenilworth Road, Jed Wallace’s effort taking a deflection on its way behind.

However, Town then broke through against a previously miserly defence on just seven minutes when top-scorer Morris cut in from the right and sent a low left-footer into the bottom corner from near enough 30 yards for his 11th goal of the season.

John Swift put a glaring chance over at the other end, heading off target when completely unmarked, before Luton doubled their lead on 10 minutes, James Bree’s free-kick met by a thumping header from Adebayo to give Alex Palmer no chance.

Town might have had another, Adebayo’s shot deflected and from the corner, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu had one effort charged away and another dragged wide of the target.

Back came the Baggies though, Okay Yokuslu rifling into the home stands from 25 yards, before home keeper Ethan Horvath had to touch over Dara O’Shea’s attempt.

Morris saw his claims for a spot-kick turned down after he appeared to be pushed in the area by Townsend before Dike headed against the bar from close range after Horvath didn’t get enough on his punch.

Darnell Furlong was unable to turn in a free-kick on the half hour, Horvath then saving smartly at his near post from Wallace.

The Baggies did get their deserved goal back on 39 minutes when Dike beat Horvath to a ball over the top and his block tackle on the USA international saw the ball bounce into the unguarded net.

After the break, Albion continued to dominate, Luton’s only real chance resulting in Allan Campbell’s hooked volley dropping way over the bar.

The Baggies then got the equaliser they had been threatening with 65 minutes gone when Horvath dropped a cross and the loose ball was hammered home by Molumby.

And the resurgent visitors were ahead just two minutes later, Matt Phillips’ inviting cross from the right slammed home at the back post by Townsend.

Luton sub Harry Cornick was unable to make the most of a late half chance, Palmer gathering with ease, as the hosts’ four-game unbeaten run was ended.