Conor Washington brace fires Charlton to victory over Cambridge

Conor Washington scored in each half as Charlton claimed a 2-0 League One victory over mid-table rivals Cambridge at The Valley.

The visitors just about edged possession in the opening half hour, although there was not much in it, with Joe Ironside heading James Brophy’s deflected shot wide midway through the first half.

Sam Smith was the next to test the Charlton goal following a neat turn after collecting the ball in the box, but he fired just wide of the post as the away side pressed for an opener.

But it was the Addicks that took the lead with their first shot on target after 30 minutes as Washington slotted Alex Gilbey’s cross into the bottom corner for his sixth league goal of the campaign.

Cambridge attempted to grab a quick equaliser as Ironside had an effort blocked five minutes later, while – at the other end – Ben Purrington came close to doubling Charlton’s lead as he sent Elliot Lee’s assist marginally wide of the top-left corner from the edge of the box.

Three players were booked as tempers frayed in first-half stoppage-time, with Charlton holding onto their narrow lead at the break.

The hosts came out of the blocks the fastest at the start of the second half and Sean Clare picked out Washington as he attempted to add a second before his shot was blocked.

Former Charlton goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov did well to deny two quick chances – the first from a Lee cross and the second from Jonathan Leko, who forced a save at the near post.

At the other end, Adam May forced Craig MacGillivray into a diving save to deny a second-half leveller on the hour mark and the Addicks stopper was called upon eight minutes later to brilliantly keep out a Smith effort that was heading for the bottom corner.

Smith shot wide in the closing stages before Washington secured the points with a late second for the hosts as he fired home in the 89th minute.