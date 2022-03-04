04 March 2022

Conor Washington could return for Charlton against Sunderland

By NewsChain Sport
04 March 2022

Charlton will assess Conor Washington ahead of the visit of Sunderland.

The striker has been out since early February with a muscle injury but could return at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson is out with a calf problem, while Chuks Aneke and Corey Blackett-Taylor have been suffering from knocks.

Jayden Stockley could start having returned on the bench for last week’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland hope to have Callum Doyle and Danny Batth back.

Both men missed last weekend’s win at Wigan with respective hip and ankle injuries.

Boss Alex Neil will check on a couple of players who have niggles ahead of kick-off.

Nathan Broadhead, Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien are back in training after long-term injuries but are still a way from fitness.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine set ablaze by Russian strike and now under Putin’s control

world news

BBC ‘blocked in Russia’ as Kremlin seeks to control Western news outlets

world news

Former Australia wicketkeeper and England selector Rod Marsh dies aged 74

world news