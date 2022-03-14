14 March 2022

Conor Washington could start when Charlton host Gillingham

By NewsChain Sport
14 March 2022

Conor Washington could make his first start since early February in Charlton’s home game against Gillingham.

Washington ended a five-game lay-off due to a hamstring injury when stepping off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Accrington.

Boss Johnnie Jackson is likely to make several more changes after his side slipped to a sixth loss in their last seven league games at the weekend.

Sean Clare and Jonathan Leko are hoping to resume after returning to the starting line-up at Accrington, while goalkeeper Stephen Henderson (calf) is still out.

Gillingham pair Ryan Jackson and Charlie Kelman are both injury doubts and will be monitored.

Jackson (hamstring) and Kelman (calf) were both withdrawn in Saturday’s win at Doncaster, while Aaron Chapman faces a late fitness test after missing training last week due to a muscle strain.

Daniel Phillips is still suspended after his dismissal in the recent home defeat to Bolton.

Gerald Sithole, Mustapha Carayol (both hamstring)  and Ben Reeves (calf) are not expected to feature.

