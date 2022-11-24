Conor Wilkinson back in training as Walsall prepare to host Carlisle in FA Cup
Walsall striker Conor Wilkinson has made a welcome return to training ahead of the FA Cup second-round tie against Carlisle but is unlikely to be rushed back into action.
Wilkinson has been out since April after needing knee surgery but has been stepping up his recovery and joined in with the first team earlier this week.
Midfielder Jack Earing could come into contention for the cup tie having again come off the bench during the league win over Crawley following his own return to fitness.
Captain Joss Labadie (knee) and midfielder Joe Riley (foot) continue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.
Carlisle are expected to be without defenders Fin Back and Morgan Feeney, who both have hamstring problems.
Loanee Back returned to parent club Nottingham Forest for further assessment and Feeney had also been forced off during the first half of the win at Salford.
Corey Whelan and Jack Ellis are likely to deputise again, while manager Paul Simpson also has to deal with a sickness bug in the squad.
Defender Ben Barclay (ankle), right-back Joel Senior (knee) and midfielder Jamie Devitt (hamstring) are all stepping up their recovery.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox