10 September 2024

Conor Wilkinson earns Solihull Moors victory over Yeovil

By NewsChain Sport
10 September 2024

Conor Wilkinson claimed an eye-catching first goal for Solihull Moors to secure a 1-0 win at Yeovil in the Vanarama National League.

The striker, who joined Moors last month after leaving Colchester, produced an audacious chip over Glovers goalkeeper Ollie Wright in the 12th minute at Huish Park.

Wilkinson almost doubled his tally minutes later when he struck a post.

Yeovil defender Jake Wannell was denied an equaliser by an offside flag after heading home seven minutes from time.

