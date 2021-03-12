Contract extensions for Oldham trio as David Wheater leaves club
Oldham have exercised options to extend the contracts of Dylan Bahamboula, Raphael Diarra and Kyle Jameson for next season, but veteran defender David Wheater has left the club with immediate effect.
The moves come in the week that Keith Curle replaced Harry Kewell, who was sacked as manager following last weekend’s draw with Southend.
Bahamboula, Diarra and Jameson are all in their first season at Boundary Park.
Bahamboula, 25, joined from Bulgarian side Tsarsko Selo in October, with the forward having scored five and provided nine assists in 34 appearances to date.
Monaco product Diarra, also 25, arrived in November last year from Quevilly-Rouen, and has filled in for Latics in both defence and midfield, making 14 appearances in all.
Former West Brom defender Jameson, 22, has made 15 appearances since joining last summer from AFC Fylde.
However, former Middlesbrough and Bolton defender Wheater has left the club.
The 34-year-old made 35 appearances for Latics after joining in 2019.