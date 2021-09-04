Corey O’Keeffe earns Rochdale historic win at Port Vale

Jake Beesley bagged a brace for Rochdale (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:11pm, Sat 04 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Corey O’Keeffe hit a late winner to earn Rochdale a 3-2 victory at Port Vale – their first in the league at Vale Park.

It was the hosts who were the quicker out of the blocks and deservedly took an eighth-minute lead through Jamie Proctor.

Advancing centre-back Nathan Smith put in a cross from the byline and the striker powered in an unstoppable header from close range.

Rochdale levelled midway through the first half when Alex Newby sent O’Keeffe racing down the right and he delivered an inch-perfect cross for Jake Beesley to plant his header into the top corner.

Beesley got his and Dale’s second in the 53rd minute when another impressive team move resulted in Jimmy Keohane picking him out for another fine header which gave goalkeeper Lucas Covolan no chance.

Rochdale’s lead lasted just six minutes as Proctor hit his second goal, and his fourth in two games, turning his marker and netting clinically after Tom Conlon found him in the box.

But, with little more than 10 minutes to go, Rochdale substitute Danny Cashman slipped a neat pass in behind the defence for O’Keeffe and he made no mistake with his finish.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Port Vale

PA