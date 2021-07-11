Corey Panter joins Dundee on loan

Corey Panter (third from left) has joined Dundee on loan from Luton (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:41pm, Sun 11 Jul 2021
Dundee have signed Luton defender Corey Panter on a season-long loan, the newly-promoted Scottish Premiership club have announced.

The 20-year-old, comfortable at left-back or centre-half, signed a new deal with the English Championship outfit earlier this summer but had been working with James McPake’s squad with a view to a loan move.

A product of the Hatters’ Academy, Panter featured in the Dark Blues’ recent pre-season friendlies against Forfar, Leyton Orient and West Ham.

Adrian Forbes, Luton’s head of academy coaching and professional player development, said: “We are delighted that Corey has earned this opportunity at Dundee.

“The Scottish Premiership is a real step up for him in his development, and he’ll get a great education up there playing with and against some experienced pros.”

