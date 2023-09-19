19 September 2023

Corey Whitely earns Bromley victory at Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
19 September 2023

Corey Whitely’s second-half header gave Bromley a deserved 1-0 win at Dagenham in the National League.

The visitors almost took the lead after only four minutes when Besart Topalloj’s effort clipped a post.

But they broke the deadlock after an hour thanks to an immediate impact from substitute Jude Arthurs.

Three minutes after coming off the bench, Arthurs delivered a delightful cross for Whitely to head in the winner.

