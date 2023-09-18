Could Jesse Lingard be about to make a West Ham return?

Ex-Manchester United manager, David Moyes, disclosed that free agent Jesse Lingard has been training with West Ham United for the past three weeks. Despite the closing of the summer transfer window, Lingard being a free agent could join West Ham. Moyes commended the 30-year-old's improvement since his arrival and expressed optimism in giving him an opportunity to regain form. Lingard had previously aided West Ham in securing their first European qualification.

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks with Barcelona to secure French defender Clement Lenglet, who recently returned from a loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur. The move for Lenglet comes as Villa coach Unai Emery seeks to strengthen the team's left defence after Tyrone Mings' knee injury. Additionally, Villa and Newcastle United are said to be exploring the possibility of signing Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe on loan, although the Gunners appear reluctant to let the player go.

Michael Beale of Rangers has hinted at imminent player transfers as the summer window nears its end. Beale addressed speculation surrounding midfielder Ianis Hagi's potential move to Maccabi Tel Aviv, Trabzonspor, or Deportivo Alaves. Additionally, Glen Kamara is set to finalise his £5.5m move to Leeds United. Beale suggested that there will likely be more departures than arrivals in the coming week, with some younger team members potentially going out on loan to gain first-hand experience.

Michael Beale is finalising his summer squad overhaul, with a focus on offloading several peripheral players. With just over a week until the transfer window closes, there remains potential for both arrivals and departures at Rangers. Midfielder Glen Kamara may be the next significant exit, with a £5.5m move to Leeds United almost confirmed. Beale is still believed to be interested in recruiting a left-sided defender as both Borna Barisic and injury-prone Ridvan Yilmaz draw attention from Europe. GlasgowWorld discusses 10 possible transfer deals that Rangers may complete before the deadline.

Manchester United is set to sign a one-year deal with defender Jonny Evans, who was released by Leicester City this summer. Though not expected to replace Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez in the first team, Evans adds depth and experience to the squad. Everton has declined to allow United to sign defender Jarrad Branthwaite, despite a reported bid from PSV Eindhoven and interest from Man United's Erik ten Hag. Everton considers any offer for the rising star too large a risk given his early career stage.

Celtic are reportedly trying to thwart Dominik Livakovic’s potential £7.7m move to Fenerbahce. The Scottish champions are actively pursuing the Croatian goalkeeper, despite him being expected to undergo a medical with the Turkish club. Livakovic, who has a year left on his Dinamo Zagreb contract, had agreed a deal with Fenerbahce in principle, but Celtic's interest remains. Current Celtic goalkeeper, Joe Hart, has been unconvincing in recent pre-season matches, fuelling speculation about a new signing. Fenerbahce is also reported to be in touch with PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas's representatives.

Aston Villa forward Wesley Moraes is said to be in talks with Championship side Watford for a potential loan move this summer. Moraes has not played for Villa in over two years and his performance has thus far not justified the £22 million fee paid in 2019. The Brazilian previously had loan spells at Club Brugge, Sport Club Internacional, and La Liga's Levante. Watford are seeking a replacement for Ismaila Sarr, who recently signed a five-year deal with Marseille. Despite his struggles, Moraes is hopeful of returning to his 2018/19 form when he scored 17 goals for Brugge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to build upon their impressive recovery under manager Julen Lopetegui. Several signings are anticipated to enhance squad depth for the 2023/24 season. Though no new additions have been confirmed, numerous rumours are circulating as the Premier League's inaugural weekend approaches. The Wolves' potential starting lineup for the upcoming season presents an intriguing prospect if these rumours hold true.

Birmingham City and Sunderland are reportedly vying for Hoffenheim defender Melayro Bogarde, reflecting an ongoing trend of overseas acquisitions. The clubs are exploiting a new Football Association agreement with the Home Office allowing English clubs to sign up to four non-visa-qualifying players, covering the 2023/24 season. Birmingham recently signed Japanese winger Koji Miyoshi, while Sunderland acquired PSV's Jenson Seelt. Bogarde, who is surplus to requirements at Hoffenheim, is available for a free transfer despite a year remaining on his contract. The former Netherlands U21 international previously made 12 appearances on loan to Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

Birmingham City is reportedly on the verge of its first summer transfer window signing, reaching an agreement to recruit Leeds United's Tyler Roberts. Despite Leeds facing potential losses following their Premier League relegation, forward Roberts is deemed expendable. The player, who previously played on loan with Queens Park Rangers, hasn't featured for Leeds since March 2022. The 24-year-old, originally acquired from West Bromwich Albion, may benefit from a fresh start at Birmingham, particularly as the club seeks a replacement for outgoing captain Troy Deeney. In other developments, Luton Town is considering a bid for Birmingham's ex-Manchester United midfielder, Tahith Chong.