06 May 2022

Courtney Baker-Richardson a doubt for Newport ahead of Rochdale clash

By NewsChain Sport
06 May 2022

Courtney Baker-Richardson is a doubt for Newport ahead of their clash with Rochdale.

The forward was substituted off against Port Vale and will be checked for the Dale game.

Exiles boss James Rowberry confirmed that wing-back Ryan Haynes may also be unavailable after coming off against Vale.

Mickey Demetriou is expected to be sidelined.

Jimmy Keohane will be absent for Rochdale when they face the Exiles.

The midfielder is sidelined after suffering a problem with a recurring shoulder injury and is expected to have surgery on it.

Jimmy McNulty is back available after returning from illness while Liam Kelly has also returned to fitness and both could be options for manager Robbie Stockdale.

Paul Downing is a long-term absentee for Dale after fracturing his ankle.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Backlash for Johnson as Tories pay the price for partygate at the polls

news

Joe Biden’s new White House press secretary is first black and openly LGBT woman in role

world news

Amber Heard bursts into tears as she recalls alleged violation by Johnny Depp

world news