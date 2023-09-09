09 September 2023

Courtney Baker-Richardson bags brace as Crewe fight back to beat Forest Green

By NewsChain Sport
09 September 2023

Crewe made it back-to-back League Two wins with a convincing 4-1 comeback victory away to Forest Green.

Goals from Chris Long, Elliot Nevitt and an eight-minute brace from Courtney Baker-Richardson saw the Railwaymen clinch all three points in a fine second-half display.

Reece Brown opened the scoring for Forest Green but the visitors turned on the style after the break to record a comfortable win.

Reece Welch was denied at point-black range following a corner but Brown took full advantage as he slammed home the loose ball after 35 minutes.

Rovers failed to deal with a bouncing ball and Long capitalised as he drove into the area and slid under goalkeeper Luke Daniels to level matters.

Baker-Richardson then powered home a Joel Tabiner corner directed towards the near post just after the hour mark as Crewe took the lead.

Baker-Richardson added a third as he hammered home a right-footed effort from the edge of the area after Rovers failed to clear after 69 minutes.

While Long drove to the byline and delivered a low cross for substitute Nevitt to tap home a fourth for the rampant visitors.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Timeline of events leading to recapture of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife

news

More than 1,000 people dead after Morocco hit by earthquake

world news

Man Utd star Antony appears on Brazilian TV to deny assault allegations by former girlfriend

world news