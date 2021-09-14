Coventry captain Liam Kelly closes in on comeback with chance against Cardiff

Coventry’s Liam Kelly is close to a return (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:15pm, Tue 14 Sep 2021
Coventry’s Liam Kelly is closing in on a comeback from a knee injury and has a chance of facing Cardiff.

The Sky Blues skipper played 71 minutes for the under-23s against Millwall on Monday.

Matty Godden is up to full fitness after a foot injury but Josh Eccles (hip) is out after surgery.

The 21-year-old midfielder will be sidelined for three months following the operation.

Joe Ralls is out for Cardiff after suffering a groin injury last week.

Wolves loanee Ryan Giles was left at home for the win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday as a precaution with illness.

Leandro Bacuna was injured in the warm-up at the City Ground with Sam Bowen making his first league start for the Bluebirds.

Long-term absentee Lee Tomlin (groin) is ruled out, while Isaac Vassell missed the 2-1 victory last time out as he was self-isolating while recovering from a thigh injury.

