Coventry captain Liam Kelly signs new contract as Biamou and Bakayoko depart
Coventry skipper Liam Kelly is among a series of players to have agreed new contracts to remain at the Sky Bet Championship club.
However, strikers Max Biamou and Amadou Bakayoko, who were part of the League One title-winning team in 2019-20, will be leaving after not being offered deals.
Manager Mark Robins told the club’s official website: “I would like to thank those who are leaving for their time with us, the contributions that they have made to the club, and wish them all of the best for their future careers.
“Some of the players that have not been offered new contracts have made big contributions to our success in League Two and League One, and will be fondly remembered by the club and its supporters for years to come for their efforts on and off the field.”
Midfielder Kelly, who has made 131 appearances since joining the Sky Blues in 2017, has signed a new two-year deal, while defender Kyle McFadzean has agreed a 12-month extension.
In addition, keeper Ben Wilson has committed his future to the club until 2023 and City have taken up options on Dom Hyam, David Bremang, Jack Burroughs and Jonny Ngandu.
As well as Biamou – who also helped Coventry win promotion from League Two in 2017-18 – and Bakayoko, midfielders Dan Bartlett and Jordan Young and defenders Joe Newton, Jordon Thompson and Morgan Williams will leave the club when their existing deals expire at the end of next month.