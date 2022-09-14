Coventry come from behind twice to take a point against Luton

Coventry came from behind twice to end a run of four straight league defeats with a 2-2 draw against Luton – only their second point of the season.

The visitors should have got off to a dream start when Viktor Gyokeres outpaced Sonny Bradley to go clean through, but he could only scuff his effort wide with just Ethan Horvath to beat.

Town made them pay in the fourth minute as Harry Cornick hooked a hanging cross into the middle, the ball ricocheted off Fred Onyedinma and Carlton Morris slammed home on the half-volley.

Coventry remained dangerous, though, with Gyokeres placing a free header straight at Horvath before he had the better of the hosts’ back-line once again, speeding away from Dan Potts to this time show his predatory instincts and find the net after 11 minutes.

Back came Luton as they went 2-1 ahead with quarter of an hour gone. Cornick’s superb through-ball was perfect for Morris to slot into the bottom corner on his left foot.

Still the chances kept coming as Jordan Clark volleyed over the top and Potts saw his close-range attempt repelled by Ben Wilson.

Gyokeres dragged wide from 20 yards as he continued to be a major threat, and after the game had finally started to settle down with goalscoring attempts not quite as forthcoming, Gustavo Hamer chanced his arm from 30 yards just before the break, blasting well over.

On the stroke of half-time, the Hatters almost went further ahead. James Bree’s exquisite cross from the right was met by Potts and his glancing header struck the outside of a post.

After the interval, Luton were indebted to a fine save from Horvath as Gyokeres beat Gabe Osho and teed up Jamie Allen but his left-footed effort was tipped over by the USA international.

Sonny Bradley was then needed to make a crucial block as Allen was left free in the area once more, but City were deservedly level after 61 minutes.

Hamer, who had been eager to let fly all night, did so once again and this time got the result he was after, curling a splendid effort past the outstretched dive of Horvath and into the corner.

Onyedinma’s attempts to copy the scorer did not come off as Wilson gathered easily, and the visitors might have led for the first time when breaking with pace again but Ben Sheaf stabbed over.

Clark had huge shouts for a penalty waved away by referee Andy Davies in the 82nd minute when his low shot was clearly handled by a sprawling Kyle McFadzean, meaning the hosts are still searching for their first victory at Kenilworth Road this term.