Coventry could have Callum Doyle available for Wigan clash
Coventry could have Callum Doyle available to face Wigan.
Several players, including Viktor Gyokeres, had been suffering from a sickness bug, with Doyle missing the 1-0 win at Watford. Kyle McFadzean replaced him having been laid low himself.
Jake Bidwell could return for the Sky Blues after boss Mark Robins rested the defender for the win at Vicarage Road.
Martyn Waghorn (hamstring), Fankaty Dabo (thigh) and Liam Kelly (knee) are out.
Wigan could be unchanged for their trip to the CBS Arena.
Graeme Shinnie returned from suspension as a second-half substitute in the 2-2 draw at Swansea.
Captain Jamie Jones is poised to continue to deputise in goal for Ben Amos, who suffered a cracked rib last month.
Tom Pearce (ankle), Ryan Nyambe (knee) and Callum Lang (ankle) are out.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox