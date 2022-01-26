Coventry fan arrested for alleged racist abuse of Stoke player before match

A Coventry supporter has been arrested for directing racist abuse towards a Stoke player before Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship match.

The alleged incident happened during the pre-match warm-up at the Sky Blues’ Coventry Building Society Arena and was reported by a member of Stoke’s coaching staff.

The individual was identified on CCTV and subsequently arrested by West Midlands Police while also having his season ticket cancelled and being handed a ban.

A statement on Coventry’s website read: “Coventry City was made aware of a report of racist abuse directed at a Stoke City player during the warm-up on Tuesday evening.

“Follow this being reported, the supporter was identified by staff and CCTV at the stadium.

“The supporter was ejected and their season ticket has been confiscated. The supporter was also arrested by West Midlands Police. The incident will be subject to further investigation by the club and relevant authorities, and the supporter banned.

“Coventry City makes clear that there is no place for racism at our games, in football or wider society and, as we did last night, will not hesitate in taking action.”

A Stoke statement added: “Stoke City welcomes the arrest of an individual after one of our players was subjected to alleged racist abuse before last night’s game at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

“The club is appalled by the alleged incident and will offer the player concerned the help and support he may require in response to it.

“Discrimination has no place in football or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances.

“Stoke City will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and, working in conjunction with Coventry City, will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction.”

Coventry won the game 1-0 to move above Stoke and into ninth in the Championship table.