Coventry kit clash leaves referee feeling shirty

Referee Stephen Martin
Referee Stephen Martin
By NewsChain Sport
16:06pm, Sat 20 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A special edition one-off Coventry kit caused problems for match referee Stephen Martin and his assistants in the Sky Bet Championship game with Brentford.

City would normally wear a sky blue ensemble for home matches but were sporting a dark navy ‘Championship Club Membership’ kit for the clash with the Bees, and it did not go down too well with visiting head coach Thomas Frank.

Coventry City v Brentford – Sky Bet Championship – St. Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium (PA Wire)

The kit clashed with the black of referee Martin and his team and Frank reportedly asked them to change.

The officials reappeared for the second half in fetching purple shirts, with Coventry going on to win the game 2-0 thanks to Tyler Walker’s brace.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Coventry

Referee

PA