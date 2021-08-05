Coventry new boys in contention for debuts against Nottingham Forest

Martyn Waghorn has signed for Coventry
By NewsChain Sport
14:17pm, Thu 05 Aug 2021
Coventry could hand debuts to a number of their new signings when they face Nottingham Forest in their Championship opener on Sunday.

Former Derby striker Martyn Waghorn could lead the line for City for the first time, while fellow new boys Ian Maatsen and Simon Moore will hope to be involved.

Ben Sheaf and Viktor Gyokeres, who enjoyed loan spells with the Sky Blues last season, have joined on a permanent basis, while former loanee Bright Enobakhare has also returned.

City will start the new season without Liam Kelly and Matty Godden, who remain on the sidelines.

Forest, meanwhile, have had a quiet transfer window to date and could look to bring in further reinforcements before the trip.

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is Chris Hughton’s only new addition so far and he is pushing to be in the matchday squad.

Tyler Blackett is unavailable, having recently undergone minor surgery.

Forward Nuno Da Costa (groin) is also set to miss the opener.

