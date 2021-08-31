Coventry sign defender Todd Kane from QPR for an undisclosed fee
20:29pm, Tue 31 Aug 2021
Coventry have signed defender Todd Kane from QPR for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old, who played 65 games for the R’s, will remain with the Sky Blues until July 2023.
Manager Mark Robins told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to welcome Todd to Coventry City.
“He is a player with quality and versatility, and also brings with him experience at this level.
“He adds to our options and is a good player to have within the squad, and we look forward to working with him.”