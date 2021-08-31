Coventry sign defender Todd Kane from QPR for an undisclosed fee

Todd Kane has joined Coventry (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
20:29pm, Tue 31 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Coventry have signed defender Todd Kane from QPR for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old, who played 65 games for the R’s, will remain with the Sky Blues until July 2023.

Manager Mark Robins told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to welcome Todd to Coventry City.

“He is a player with quality and versatility, and also brings with him experience at this level.

“He adds to our options and is a good player to have within the squad, and we look forward to working with him.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Coventry

PA