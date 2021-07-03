Coventry sign goalkeeper Simon Moore
12:21pm, Sat 03 Jul 2021
Coventry have announced the signing of goalkeeper Simon Moore.
The 31-year-old has joined the Sky Blues on a three-year deal after departing Sheffield United.
Manager Mark Robins told Coventry’s official website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Simon to Coventry City.
“Simon is a very good goalkeeper and is a great professional with a top attitude, who will strengthen our options in this area.
“He brings great experience too, with time in the Premier League and the Championship under his belt. We look forward to working with him.”