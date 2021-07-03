Coventry sign goalkeeper Simon Moore

Simon Moore in action for Sheffield United (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:21pm, Sat 03 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Coventry have announced the signing of goalkeeper Simon Moore.

The 31-year-old has joined the Sky Blues on a three-year deal after departing Sheffield United.

Manager Mark Robins told Coventry’s official website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Simon to Coventry City.

“Simon is a very good goalkeeper and is a great professional with a top attitude, who will strengthen our options in this area.

“He brings great experience too, with time in the Premier League and the Championship under his belt. We look forward to working with him.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Coventry

PA