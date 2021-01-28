Coventry sign Ross County full-back Josh Reid for ‘significant’ fee
Defender Josh Reid has swapped Ross County for Coventry after he completed a move to the Sky Bet Championship.
The 18-year-old only made his competitive debut at the start of this season but has played 24 times in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership club.
Coventry secured his services after paying a “significant undisclosed fee” and Reid has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year deal.
Sky Blues boss Mark Robins said: “Josh is a young footballer with a lot of potential, as has been shown by his regular and impressive appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season.
“He can get forward well and is a strong defender too, so is built very much in the modern style of full-back.
“We’re delighted to complete the signing and we look forward to working with him and continuing his development.”
Reid told the Ross County website: “I would like to thank everybody who has helped me through my years at Ross County.
“All of the volunteers, coaches and staff that have believed in me and supported me through every step of the journey.
“I would also like to thank our fans – I wasn’t able to play in front of as many fans as I would have liked to this season but your support to the club and me individually has been incredible and will always remain with me.”