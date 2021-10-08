Coventry striker Matt Godden banned for two games after admitting diving

Matt Godden has been banned for two games after admitting diving in Coventry’s win over Fulham (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
10:31am, Fri 08 Oct 2021
Coventry striker Matt Godden will serve a two-game ban after admitting diving in the 4-1 win over Fulham last week.

The 30-year-old went down under a challenge from Antonee Robinson to win a penalty, which he scored to put his side 2-1 up early in the second half.

However, video footage showed there was no contact and Godden was subsequently charged by the Football Association of breaking rule E3, committing a “clear act of simulation”.

He will miss games against Blackburn and Preston.

A statement from the FA read: “Matt Godden will be unavailable for Coventry City FC’s next two games after he admitted a breach of FA Rule E3, which happened during their EFL Championship game with Fulham FC on Saturday 2 October 2021, accepting the standard penalty.

“The striker’s behaviour in the 50th minute of the fixture amounted to improper conduct, in committing a clear act of simulation which led to the award of a penalty kick.”

