Coventry striker Matt Godden charged by FA with simulation over penalty award
Coventry striker Matt Godden has been charged with “a clear act of simulation” in last weekend’s 4-1 home win against Fulham.
Godden has been charged retrospectively by the Football Association after being awarded a controversial second-half penalty despite going down without appearing to be touched by Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.
A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account read: “Coventry City FC’s Matt Godden has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their EFL Championship game against Fulham on Saturday, October 2.
“It is alleged that the striker’s behaviour in the 50th minute of the fixture amounts to improper conduct, in committing a clear act of simulation which led to the award of a penalty kick. Matt Godden has until October 6 to provide a response.”
Coventry responded on their official Twitter site by saying: “We are disappointed to learn of the FA’s decision to charge Matty Godden with a breach of rule E3. As per the FA regulations we will respond within the timescale required.”
Godden converted the penalty, awarded by referee Gavin Ward, to put Coventry 2-1 up and they went on to maintain their 100 per cent home record this season in the Sky Bet Championship.
The Sky Blues moved up to third place in the table after a sixth straight league win at the Coventry Building Society Arena, while defeat for Fulham was their heaviest in the league since May 2019.