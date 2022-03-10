10 March 2022

Coventry without Jake Bidwell for Sheffield United clash

By NewsChain Sport
10 March 2022

Coventry are without Jake Bidwell for their Championship clash against Sheffield United after learning the wing-back’s groin problem is more serious than first thought.

Bidwell missed the midweek loss to Luton after being forced off against Swansea and scans have since revealed a muscle tear that could keep him out for six weeks.

Jodi Jones is again doubtful after further problems with the knee injury that has troubled him in recent weeks.

Centre-back Dominic Hyam is expected to be available after recovering from a concussion suffered in training.

Blades midfielder John Fleck will miss out after being forced off with a groin injury in the first half of Tuesday’s win over Middlesbrough.

United are awaiting the results of a scan to determine the full extent of the problem but are hopeful the player will not face a long lay-off.

Charlie Goode is back in contention after a three-game suspension and George Baldock is also close to returning from a knock.

Chris Basham has been ruled out until after the international break with a knee injury.

