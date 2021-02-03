Coventry’s Amadou Bakayoko released from hospital after CT scans show no damage
Coventry striker Amadou Bakayoko has been released from hospital, the Championship club have said.
Bakayoko was knocked unconscious late on during Tuesday’s 2-1 home loss to Nottingham Forest at St Andrew’s following a collision in the visitors’ penalty area.
Having been treated on the pitch, he was then taken to Heartlands Hospital.
Coventry said Bakayoko had received precautionary neck and head CT scans, with both showing no damage, and was released at 4am on Wednesday morning.
The club’s statement on ccfc.co.uk added: “Amadou is set to report to Ryton (Coventry’s training ground) on Thursday.
“The club will follow the FA Return to Play protocols regarding head injuries, meaning Amadou will not be available to play for at least seven days from the injury being sustained.”
Coventry, who sit 18th in the Sky Bet Championship after Tuesday’s contest, face Watford at St Andrew’s on Saturday.