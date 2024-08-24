Coventry’s Kasey Palmer strikes to deny former side Bristol City victory

Kasey Palmer came off the bench to score against his former club and earn Coventry a 1-1 Championship draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The hosts took the lead in first half stoppage-time when a left-wing corner was headed into the path of George Tanner, who found the roof of the net with a sweetly-struck right-footed volley from just inside the box.

But Coventry fought back to equalise on 76 minutes when Palmer found the top corner from 10 yards out after Bristol City failed to deal with a cross from the right.

Robins head coach Liam Manning made one change from the 4-3 victory over Millwall with Scott Twine, who scored the winner as a substitute in that game, replacing Anis Mehmeti.

Coventry were unchanged from the 3-2 win over Oxford last time out.

Both teams produced some slick passing football in an open, entertaining first half. But it was the hosts who created all the chances while their goalkeeper Max O’Leary was not called upon to make a save.

Coventry keeper Oliver Dovin was kept busy from the 14th minute when he dived to his left to keep out Max Bird’s 25-yard shot. Seconds later, Dovin was flying in the opposite direction to parry Tanner’s effort from distance.

When Sinclair Armstrong broke through the middle on 27 minutes, Dovin dived bravely at his feet to smother the effort and both players required treatment after a heavy collision.

Armstrong sent a low shot wide on 43 minutes before Bristol City took the lead they deserved, Tanner’s fine finish silencing the massed ranks of Coventry supporters behind the goal.

The home side suffered a blow early in the second half when centre-back Rob Dickie was forced off by injury and replaced by Kal Naismith.

Coventry were finding it hard to turn decent spells of possession into clear-cut chances.

Ellis Simms miscued a shot wide after breaking onto a long ball and Haji Wright fired into the side-netting.

Dovin had to come to Coventry’s rescue again on the hour when diving to keep out Bird’s fierce low strike following a Twine free kick from the right.

Palmer’s equaliser sparked a melee in front of the Coventry fans involving several players from both sides. It ended with bookings for Bristol’s Joe Williams and the Sky Blues’ Wright.

Dovin produced another acrobatic save to keep out a shot from Fally Mayulu, while late efforts from Ephron Mason-Clark and Brandon Thomas-Asante went wide at the other end.