Coventry’s transfer embargo lifted by the English Football League

By NewsChain Sport
15:48pm, Fri 28 May 2021
Coventry’s transfer embargo has been lifted by the English Football League.

Coventry Luton and Cardiff were placed under transfer embargoes for failing to submit accounts to Companies House on April 6.

In a statement on the website, Coventry said the club submitted accounts for the year which ended May 31 2020 to Companies House on Thursday, in line with the Government’s extension to allow accountants additional time to complete audits following the pandemic.

The accounts were also submitted to the EFL on Thursday, who said the embargo had been lifted.

