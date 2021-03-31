Covid-19 cases force second Lincoln game to be postponed

Lincoln have had a second League One fixture called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The Imps’ game with MK Dons on Good Friday had already been postponed after the latest round of testing found three positive test results and with the club having to shut its training centre for 10 days, Tuesday’s match with Charlton is also now off.

The club said in a statement: “Following yesterday’s announcement, we are able to confirm that the Soper of Lincoln Elite Performance Centre will be closed for 10 days.

“This closure has now resulted in the postponement of the club’s upcoming fixtures versus MK Dons and Charlton Athletic.

“Whilst the club is naturally disappointed in its inability to fulfil the fixtures, the primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of its staff, players and opponents.

“News on the rearranged dates for the postponed fixtures will be communicated in due course and until that point, in the interest of medical privacy, the club will be making no further comment.”

The EFL, who confirmed on Tuesday that 71 of the 72 clubs had returned no positive tests for coronavirus, are investigating the circumstances of the outbreak.

There have been three positive cases at the League One club (PA Wire)

“The club informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following a number of recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the spread of further infection.

“The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be subject of an EFL investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

“A revised date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”