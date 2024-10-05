Craig Bellamy backs Brennan Johnson’s decision to quit social media

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has backed Brennan Johnson’s decision to quit social media by saying “whatever makes you play better” works.

Johnson deactivated his Instagram account following abuse after Tottenham’s derby defeat to Arsenal last month and has since scored in five consecutive games for Spurs.

After his latest goal – the Europa League winner against Ferencvaros on Thursday – Spurs posted a picture on their official X account likening Johnson to Brazil great Ronaldo.

Team-mate James Maddison had shared the same image on Instagram after Johnson had opened the scoring in a 3-0 win at Manchester United last weekend.

On Johnson’s decision to leave social media, Bellamy – who has named the 23-year-old in his squad for upcoming Nations League ties against Iceland and Montenegro – said: “I believe that what you do as an individual is OK with me, with social media.

“I choose not to use it. It is a world I don’t live in. Maybe I am naive and shut off from the world.

“But for my players, you do what you feel is best for you – feel free. Whatever makes you play better.”

Johnson has yet to shine consistently on the international stage, scoring only three goals in 30 Wales appearances since making his debut in November 2020.

But Bellamy said Johnson is a “ridiculous talent” and that Tottenham and Wales fans have every right to be excited by his form and future development.

“His high intensity is through the roof and he is elite,” said Bellamy, who added he was equally impressed by Johnson’s work ethic as Wales collected four points from opening Nations League games against Turkey and Montenegro last month.

“Spurs have paid that money (£47.5million to Nottingham Forest in 2023) and he could have a bad few years.

“But if I was in another job and he was worth £80m I’d go and buy him for that.

If I was in another job and he was worth £80m I’d go and buy him for that. Trust me, he’s got every part of football that makes him an elite player

“Trust me, he’s got every part of football that makes him an elite player. That’s the player I see.

“Sometimes you hit the ground running at a club straight away, while sometimes it takes longer.

“I remember Robert Pires for a whole season was a waste of money and the next season he wins the player of the year. It can work that way at times.

“Brennan is young and I believe all we are seeing now is what the talent is allowing us to see.

“It was going to happen and hopefully that continues.”