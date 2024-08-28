Craig Bellamy calls up Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow in his first Wales squad

Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow has joined the Wales set-up by being named in Craig Bellamy’s first squad.

Northampton-born Darlow – the grandson of former Wales international and 1958 World Cup squad member Ken Leek – turned down the chance earlier in his career to join the Dragons’ squad when choosing to focus on club football.

But the 33-year-old has been included in a 24-strong party for Wales’ opening Nations League games against Turkey and Montenegro.

Darlow has provided back-up to Illan Meslier since arriving at Leeds in July 2023, but he has made nearly 250 career appearances at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest among other clubs.

Free agent Wayne Hennessey is recovering from a long-term Achilles injury and Darlow joins Leicester’s Danny Ward and Adam Davies, of Sheffield United, as one of three goalkeepers named by Bellamy.

Darlow’s arrival swells the number of Leeds players to four, with Elland Road team-mates Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James and Joe Rodon also selected.

Former Wales captain Bellamy, who was appointed last month following the departure of Rob Page, has recalled Mark Harris and Oli Cooper for the first time in more than a year.

Harris was part of Wales’ 2022 World Cup squad and the 25-year-old forward has scored three goals in as many games in Oxford’s return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Cooper was on stand-by at the World Cup, training with the squad in Qatar. The Swansea midfielder’s form dipped last season, but the 24-year-old has impressed at the start of this campaign.

Sorba Thomas has also been recalled after leaving Huddersfield this summer to join Ligue 1 club Nantes on a season-long loan.

Ipswich pair Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns and Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks were not considered due to injury.

Bellamy has not announced his captain yet and it remains to be seen whether Aaron Ramsey – who has been plagued with injury problems and not played for Wales for 12 months – will keep the job.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies and Leeds midfielder Ampadu were viewed as alternative options in this new era.

Wales start their Nations League Group B4 campaign against Turkey in Cardiff on September 6 before facing Montenegro in Niksic three days later.

Full squad: D Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Sheff Utd), K Darlow (Leeds), B Davies (Tottenham), O Beck (Blackburn, on loan from Liverpool), J Rodon (Leeds), C Mepham (Bournemouth), B Cabango (Swansea), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), C Roberts (Burnley), J James (Rennes), E Ampadu (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton), A Ramsey (Cardiff), O Cooper (Swansea), S Thomas (Nantes, on loan from Huddersfield), K Moore (Sheff Utd), L Koumas (Stoke, on loan from Liverpool), B Johnson (Tottenham), H Wilson (Fulham), D James (Leeds), M Harris (Oxford), L Cullen (Swansea), R Matondo (Rangers).