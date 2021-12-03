Craig Bryson available for St Johnstone after serving suspension
St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson returns from suspension for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match against Ross County at McDiarmid Park.
Attacker Glenn Middleton has recovered from a hamstring injury but midfielder Murray Davidson is out with a knock.
Callum Davidson will assess a couple of other players who have niggles from the midweek defeat to Dundee while Stevie May (knee) and David Wotherspoon (knee) are long-term absentees for Saints.
Ross County will be without Alex Iacovitti for the trip to Perth.
The defender went off with a hamstring injury during the midweek draw with St Mirren.
Full-back Harry Clarke returns from suspension.
