Craig Bryson insists Saints’ trip to Livingston has no bearing on cup final

St Johnstone veteran Craig Bryson insists Saturday’s Livingston clash is no dress rehearsal for the Betfred Cup final.

Saints are hoping to lift the trophy for the first time in the club’s history when they take on David Martindale’s team at Hampden on February 28.

But before that, the two sides will square off on Saturday at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

However, Bryson insists there is no confusing Livi’s plastic pitch for the wide expanses of the national stadium and reckons this weekend’s match will have little bearing for the two club’s big showdown later this month.

“It’s hard to judge what Saturday will mean for the final,” he said. “Obviously it’s astro-grass down there so it’s a bit of a different game.

“The pitch is also a bit smaller there than Hampden so we’ll see how it goes.

“We didn’t put in a good performance the last time we were at Livingston so we’ll be looking to put that right on Saturday.

“They are going to be full of confidence and really up for it. They are always a tough team to play when they’re at home.

“Saturday will be no different. Conditions probably won’t be great so it could be an interesting game.”

Martindale’s magic touch has seen Livi win 11 of his 14 games in charge – with the Lions yet to suffer defeat since he replaced Gary Holt.

Bryson can see the wisdom in halting that run well before their opponents’ team bus pulls up at Hampden, but he added: “Of course but we don’t particularly look at Livingston’s form. We just concentrate on our own.

“But ever since they’ve appointed their new manager they’ve been on an excellent run.

“We know it will be a tough game like it always is there but we’ll go there full of confidence and try to come away with the three points.”

There was disappointment for Callum Davidson’s Perth men as they suffered their first defeat in five games at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Bryson is taking heart from the fact it might have been a different result had he not been facing Allan McGregor in the Rangers goal.

Saints’ 34-year-old midfielder was the Davidson’s unlikely dangerman, popping up with three attempts on the Light Blues goal.

But McGregor came out on top on each occasion as Rangers clung on for a 1-0 win.

“I had a nosebleed a few times,” smirked Bryson. “I think the first one I should have done a wee bit better. McGregor has made a good save.

“Everyone was saying that they’ve seen the third chance back on my left, which was another excellent save from him.

“He’s done that his whole career, it’s just unfortunate for us.

“We’re obviously disappointed that we never took anything from the game. It was obviously tough going to Ibrox. Rangers are flying this season and make it difficult for you.

“We stayed in the game but gave away a sloppy goal. Apart from that though, McGregor has had a good few saves.

“Unfortunately for us we’ve not managed to take anything away from the game. We didn’t start the second half great and they got the goal.

“But our reaction from that was good. We started pressing them a wee bit higher up the pitch, started taking more care of the ball and strung together a good few passes. We started to hurt them a wee bit more.

“But Rangers are a good team right now. They are flying this season, so to come here and be disappointed that we never got anything from the game shows we put up a good fight.

“We have to take a bit of confidence from the last half an hour with the way we played and the chances we created.

“We’ll go into Saturday now hoping to get the three points.”