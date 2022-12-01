Craig Clay back after ban for Leyton Orient
Sky Bet League Two leaders Leyton Orient have Craig Clay available for the home clash with Bradford.
Midfielder Clay can be called upon again having completed a three-match suspension.
Orient have also been without defender Adam Thompson through injury.
The O’s, whose boss Richie Wellens this week signed a new contract running to the summer of 2025, have won 14 of their 19 league matches this term, including five of their last six.
Saturday’s contest could see Jamie Walker make his return to league action for Bradford.
The midfielder came on as a substitute in the 1-0 Papa John’s Trophy loss at Salford on November 22, his first appearance since undergoing knee surgery in August.
The Bantams were also beaten in their last league outing, 3-1 at home by Northampton.
That was a first defeat in seven games for Mark Hughes’ men, who are fifth in the table.
