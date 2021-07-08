Craig Gordon named Hearts skipper

Craig Gordon (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:08pm, Thu 08 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Craig Gordon has been installed as Hearts captain.

The Scotland goalkeeper succeeds Steven Naismith, who retired to take up a coaching role after leading the club back into the top flight.

The 38-year-old rejoined Hearts last summer following spells with Sunderland and Celtic.

Boss Robbie Neilson said: “Craig Gordon will be captain for the coming season. Last season he did really well – brilliant experience, great leadership capabilities.

“He has played at the highest level for a long, long time and obviously he came through the Hearts academy as well. He is very popular and leads by example.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Hearts

PA