Craig Levein baffled by decision to let Rangers opener stand

Craig Levein was left as confused as his St Johnstone players after Cyriel Dessers scored the contentious opener in Rangers’ 2-0 win at Hampden Park in the Premier Sports Cup last 16.

It looked like referee Matthew MacDermid had called a foul by the Gers substitute on Saints defender Jack Sanders at the edge of the box in the 58th minute before the Ibrox forward netted, but after being sent to look at it again on his pitchside monitor the official pointed for a goal.

Suggestions that he did not actually blow his whistle before Dessers struck added to the confusion, although an added-time goal by Gers substitute Ross McCausland confirmed the Ibrox side’s progress.

Saints boss Levein said: “Do you want me to start? What the f**k happened there? Anybody know? Anybody help me with it?

“I didn’t speak to the referee, what’s the point? I’ve been there a hundred times and I end up getting fined and then doubling my fine and then doubling it again.

“Some of them (players) said that (he blew the whistle before the goal). I even tried to listen back to it on the footage. I can’t tell.

“I thought it was a foul for us. I thought that Jack had been tripped by Dessers and that’s why Jack was on the ground. And that’s why Dessers still had the ball.

“So I thought there’s no danger here. They’re going to rule this out because Jack’s been fouled.

“Everybody stopped because of one or two things. Either they’ve stopped because they heard the whistle or they’ve seen the referee giving us a free-kick.

“I think the referee’s made a mistake. That’s what I think. And I’d love him to come out afterwards and just say, ‘look I’ve got that one wrong’.

“I’m going to get in trouble if I keep going.

“I was really pleased with the performance today.

“I didn’t even get a chance to speak to the players after the game because I was on inquest for about 20 minutes about what the hell had happened with the first Rangers goal.

“There’s a lot of things about the game today that I actually really like. But just the manner in which we lost was, what’s the word, puzzling probably. Puzzling would be a nice word.”

Philippe Clement believed the Dessers goal was simply a case of VAR working properly.

He said: “I think this is then a good use of VAR from the referee, to have an idea in his head but not being sure, and to let the play go on until the game is stopped, and then to make a decision together with his team, the VAR team, who have a better view on things.

“That’s the way everybody wants it to work, to not make the decision split-second when you’re doubting, but let the game continue.

“Taking more time can make the right decision.

“I understand their frustration because they’re still in the game at the moment. But they were in the game because we didn’t finish off our chances also.”

Following Rangers’ Champions League qualifying exit to Dynamo Kyiv in midweek at Hampden Park, temporary home for the Light Blues while Ibrox is being refurbished, the national stadium appeared less than half-full for the game.

Clement revealed the celebrations behind the goal with the Union Bears, the club’s ultras group, was pre-planned.

He added: “It’s something that was planned. Because that group of supporters were there on Tuesday also.

“And they stayed after the game also to stay positive, to support the players, to support the club. So I think it’s a normal thing from our side to show that respect towards them also.”