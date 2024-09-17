Craig Levein sacked as St Johnstone manager after run of four straight defeats
St Johnstone have parted company with manager Craig Levein following a run of four consecutive defeats.
The 59-year-old former Hearts, Leicester, Dundee United and Scotland boss succeeded Steven MacLean in early November last year and helped the Perth side avoid finishing in the bottom two of the Premiership last season.
However, Saints have lost four of their five league matches this term, and each of their last four in all competitions. A section of the travelling support chanted “Craig Levein, we want you to go” in the closing stages of last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Hibernian, and they have now got their wish.
“The board of directors can announce that St Johnstone Football Club has today parted company with manager Craig Levein,” read a statement from Saints ron Tuesday afternoon.
“The football club would like to place on record its thanks to Craig for all of his efforts during his time at McDiarmid Park. A further update will follow in due course.”
St Johnstone’s new owner Adam Webb will now be charged with appointing his first manager since taking control of the club from the long-serving Brown family over the summer.
